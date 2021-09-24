Global Hemp completes due diligence on 664 acre property
Sep. 24, 2021 8:45 AM ETGlobal Hemp Group Inc. (GBHPF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Global Hemp Group (OTCQB:GBHPF) has completed its final due diligence on its latest strategic land acquisition, a 664 acre parcel for its Planned Green Community in Hayden, Colorado.
- With this completion, the $200,000 earnest money that had previously been advanced on the contract has become non-refundable.
- The next step in the transaction requires the vendors to put the title deed to the property in escrow with the Title Company, which will give the Company equitable title on to the acreage.
- Upon completion, the purchase will be scheduled for closing with final payments payable on or before April 1, 2022.