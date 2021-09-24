Sema4 trades high on Buy initiation at Jefferies on attractive valuation
Sep. 24, 2021 8:46 AM ETSema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) trades 5.8% higher premarket after it was initiated with a Buy rating, price target of $13 at Jefferies.
- YTD, the stock has lost 27% and in past one-month trading it has lost 13.6%.
- Analyst Brandon Couillard says Sema4, whose next-gen data platform is purpose-built to focus on integrating genomic and clinical data to improve health outcomes, combines its analytics platform with its established genomic testing platform to deliver greater value to clinicians and researchers.
- He adds that, Sema4's success "will be underpinned by its access to data," and that the company has a growing $200M base in genomic testing and access to 12M medical records.
- He terms Sema4's model as "highly differentiated" and valuation as "attractive".
- In mid-September, the company launched Sema4 Elements, a portfolio of information-driven genomic solutions, digital tools for patients and providers, and services that enable providers to treat patients holistically during their reproductive and generational health journey.
- Despite posting wider Q2 net loss, the company believes that its volume growth is strong and added that it remains confident in its long-term goal of delivering $500M in 2023 revenue.
- Strengthening its team, the company appointed Gustavo Stolovitzky, PhD, a world-renowned expert in computational biology, disease modeling and nano-biotechnology, to the newly established senior leadership position of Chief Science Officer.