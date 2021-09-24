CytoDyn shareholder group unveils plan to obtain cancer therapy approval for Leronlimab
Sep. 24, 2021 8:52 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor26 Comments
- A group of long-time shareholders of CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced a strategic plan aimed at securing cancer therapy approval for Leronlimab, the company’s experimental antibody targeting CCR5 receptors.
- The group which has nominated five director candidates to the company’s board argues that the CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) “cannot continue to pursue status quo strategy, which has been abjectly discredited.”
- If implemented, the group expects that the plan will start to generate “much-needed revenue” for the company and position it to obtain FDA approval for the treatment with an increase in company share value.
- Highlights of the plan include studies prioritizing cancer targets based on CCR5 expression and partnerships with cancer-focused pharma companies that lack a CCR5 asset like Leronlimab.
- “We believe we have put in place a strategy that is not only executable but also best positions CYDY for future success and will repair the Company’s standing among the medical, regulatory, and investment communities,” remarked Dr. Bruce Patterson, one of the nominees of the group.
