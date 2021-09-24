Shell completes sale of Egyptian Western Desert assets
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it completed the sale of its Western Desert assets in Egypt to Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) and Cheiron Petroleum for as much as $926M.
- The price includes a base consideration of $646M and up to $280M subject to oil price and exploration milestones through 2024.
- The deal announced in March includes Shell's stake in 13 onshore concessions which averaged 83K boe/day of production during 2020.
- The news comes days after Shell agreed to sell its U.S. Permian Basin oil assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5B.