Limbach announces growth in cannabis indoor farming opportunities
Sep. 24, 2021 8:55 AM ETLMBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) has seen an increase in demand for the company’s expertise in the design and implementation of HVAC services in the growing cannabis, indoor farming and agriculture markets.
- The company has secured contracts for a number of these facilities in several states, and has been building a market niche with indoor farming, which it believes will be a sustainable area of capital investment.
- CEO Charlie Bacon commented, “We have been very pleased with our market presence in the growing indoor agriculture industry, including cannabis growing facilities. While still a relatively small percentage of our overall owner-direct revenues, Limbach has worked to build a leading market-share position while expanding our ORD revenues in totality. To that end, we have expanded our marketing efforts and are excited to announce our attendance at MJBizCon."
