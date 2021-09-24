BofA upgrades SL Green and Vornado Realty as NYC risk-reward balances
Sep. 24, 2021 9:20 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), VNOHIWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities analyst James Feldman upgrades SL Green (NYSE:SLG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Neutral from Underperform as he sees a more balanced risk-reward profile for the two office REITs with significant exposure to New York City.
- "We expect SLG to continue on its plan to recycle assets, repurchase shares, and grow the development pipeline as it seeks to modernize the portfolio," Feldman writes in a note to clients. He also expects the company to become more active in opportunistic debt and asset buyer "as clarity on market conditions improves."
- Lifts price target to $75 from $70.
- For Vornado (VNO), Feldman sees some outsized growth at the REIT's PENN District redevelopments. "Similar to SLG, VNO has a strong leasing and asset management platform that we expect to prove key competitive assets as NYS works its way through the downturn to a recovery," he writes.
- Increases price target to $46 from $42.
- Vornado (VNO) shares rise 1.4% in premarket trading.
- For both SLG and VNO, headwinds include limited visibility on when pricing power returns for NYC offices and risk of future vacancy when tenants get a better idea of their space needs.
- Feldman sees the New York City office market ahead of San Francisco's environment due to fewer COVID restrictions and a less favorable view of hybrid work environments. He also points to reports of tech giants Google and Facebook expanding in NYC.
- The Neutral view on SLG aligns with the Quant rating and with the average Wall Street rating (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
- His rating on VNO also agrees with the Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- In the past year, SLG's total return (+74%) outpaces Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) (+45%), which operates mostly in the Sunbelt, and VNO (+42%) as seen in the chart below.
- For office REITs with market cap over $1B, SL Green (SLG) rates 10th and Vornado (VNO) rates 15th using the SA equities screener.