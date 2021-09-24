First Cobalt resumes drilling at key Idaho project

Mining.
Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF) says it has started drilling at its Iron Creek project in Idaho, seeking to double production to take advantage of rising demand for copper and cobalt, which are used in batteries for electric vehicles.
  • CEO Trent Mell tells Reuters that resuming drilling at Iron Creek "supports our strategy of building a North American battery materials supply chain and is supported by stronger commodity prices and a constructive outlook for a domestic EV supply chain."
  • First Cobalt recently arranged the required financing to expand and recommission its battery materials refinery in Ontario.
