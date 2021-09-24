Readen collaborates with digital coupon platform Mezzofy
Sep. 24, 2021 9:53 AM ETReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Readen Holding (OTCPK:RHCO) subsidiaries OkeApp and OkePay are collaborating with Hong Kong-based digital coupon platform Mezzofy.
- The strategic partnership would integrate existing Mezzofy merchants into OkeApp and OkePay instantly.
- As a coupon solution provider for merchants, developers and marketers Mezzofy has established a strong foothold in the Asian coupon market.
- The collaboration will allow OkeApp to have full access to Mezzofy’s merchant base, and Mezzofy will assist in the integration between OkeApp and the merchants.
- RHCO originally forecasted to sign between 8K and 10K new merchants on the OkeApp platform within a year in Hong Kong, which will eventually bring 4M payment transactions/month.