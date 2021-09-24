Readen collaborates with digital coupon platform Mezzofy

Sep. 24, 2021 9:53 AM ETReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Readen Holding (OTCPK:RHCO) subsidiaries OkeApp and OkePay are collaborating with Hong Kong-based digital coupon platform Mezzofy.
  • The strategic partnership would integrate existing Mezzofy merchants into OkeApp and OkePay instantly.
  • As a coupon solution provider for merchants, developers and marketers Mezzofy has established a strong foothold in the Asian coupon market.
  • The collaboration will allow OkeApp to have full access to Mezzofy’s merchant base, and Mezzofy will assist in the integration between OkeApp and the merchants.
  • RHCO originally forecasted to sign between 8K and 10K new merchants on the OkeApp platform within a year in Hong Kong, which will eventually bring 4M payment transactions/month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.