Delta Air Lines gains after Deutsche Bank issues catalyst call
Sep. 24, 2021 9:56 AM ET Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank slots Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.0%) as a catalyst call buy idea as it points to booking trends that have finally stabilized.
- "As such, we launch a short-term catalyst call Buy on DAL. Our confidence in our thesis has been bolstered by the fact that bookings have recently stabilized and are starting to turn up, partly boosted by strong demand for the year-end holidays."
- The firm's call indicates it expects a short-term share price bounce for Delta.
