Neonode joins hands with MZ Technologie to tap kiosk and elevator control markets in France
Sep. 24, 2021 9:57 AM ETNEONBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Neonode (NEON -2.1%) signs a value-added reseller agreement with MZ Technologie to design, promote and sell contactless touch products and solutions featuring company's contactless technology.
- MZ Technologie, an expert in holographic screens and contactless solution provider in France, develops solutions for interactive kiosks and elevators.
- Marc Zerad, CEO of MZ Technologie, said: "We are happy to partner with Neonode to realize the full potential of the contactless touch market in France for now, and are keen to accelerate adoption in interactive kiosks and elevators, by working closely with the Neonode team."