Amazon brings Channels streaming aggregation to India
Sep. 24, 2021 9:57 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)LGF.A, LGF.B, WBDWV, DIS, NFLX, DISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amazon.com (AMZN -0.4%) has brought its Channels offering to India, launching eight streaming services on offer in a hotly competitive video market.
- Amazon Channels in other countries has been a driver of the company's Prime subscriptions. Customers who sign up for streaming still pay individually for each service, but Prime has offered discounted pricing and a one-stop interface for managing multiple offerings.
- India marks the 12th country for Amazon Channels. And Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says Prime Video is doing well worldwide, but "nowhere it's doing better than India."
- For example, the movie streaming service Mubi costs 499 rupees/month, but on Prime Video, the service is priced at 1,999 rupees/year. Channels is also launching with streaming from Discovery (DISCA -1.1%) and Lions Gate (LGF.A -0.1%, LGF.B -0.2%).
- Key rivals in the vital growth market include Disney + Hotstar (DIS -0.3%), Netflix (NFLX -0.7%) - betting big on cricket - and an upcoming merger of a local Sony (SONY +1%) unit with India's Zee.