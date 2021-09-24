New home sales rise to 740K in August, exceeding expectations
Sep. 24, 2021 10:02 AM ETDHI, KBH, PHM, LEN, TOLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- August New Home Sales: +1.5% M/M to 740K vs. 708K expected and 729K prior (revised from 708K).
- New home sales fall 24.3% from August 2020.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2021 was $390K, slightly down from $390.5K in July.
- Seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 378K, or 6.1 months of supply at the current sales rate; that compares with 367K, or 6.2 months of supply at the end of July.
- Homebuilder stocks are mixed: D.R. Horton (DHI -0.2%), KB Home (KBH +0.8%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.7%) Lennar (LEN +0.1%), and Toll Brothers (TOL -0.3%).
- On Wednesday, Redfin reported a 19% drop in demand for second homes in August.