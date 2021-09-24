New home sales rise to 740K in August, exceeding expectations

Sep. 24, 2021 10:02 AM ETDHI, KBH, PHM, LEN, TOLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

Purchase agreement for hours with model home
guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • August New Home Sales: +1.5% M/M to 740K vs. 708K expected and 729K prior (revised from 708K).
  • New home sales fall 24.3% from August 2020.
  • The median sales price of new houses sold in August 2021 was $390K, slightly down from $390.5K in July.
  • Seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of August was 378K, or 6.1 months of supply at the current sales rate; that compares with 367K, or 6.2 months of supply at the end of July.
  • Homebuilder stocks are mixed: D.R. Horton (DHI -0.2%), KB Home (KBH +0.8%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.7%) Lennar (LEN +0.1%), and Toll Brothers (TOL -0.3%).
  • On Wednesday, Redfin reported a 19% drop in demand for second homes in August.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.