Rite Aid partners with Uber Eats to expand on-demand delivery nationwide
Sep. 24, 2021 10:09 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD), UBERBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Rite Aid (RAD +2.5%) announced the expansion of their partnership with Uber Technologies (UBER +1.3%) to offer delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats.
- The partnership will allow customers to order essential healthcare and grocery items directly to their homes.
- On-demand delivery is now available for 2,185 Rite Aid locations across 17 states on Uber Eats.
- "Consumer shopping preferences are changing, so we are continuing to evolve our retail business to ensure customers are able to conveniently get what they need to keep their family happy and healthy – whether they visit us in-store or buy online," Rite Aid's chief operating officer Jim Peters said.