All American Pet Company drops 8%, in final stage to acquire Kuora for $200M
Sep. 24, 2021 10:13 AM ETAAPTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- All American Pet Company (OTCPK:AAPT -8.1%) is in final stage to acquire Kuora Industrial Interconnect in a $200M transaction.
- Kuora is an online services e-technology platform that connects companies and individuals looking for industrial technical expertise.
- "Kuora is positioned to be a key player in the Gig Economy. The niche it operates in is largely underserved. The geographic market is still unsaturated and as such, there is a significant growth within the Asian market without even including future planned markets. It is also an incentivized industry in the geographical region it currently operates in”, commented David Chong, CFO.
- The company has a market cap of ~96M