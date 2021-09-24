All American Pet Company drops 8%, in final stage to acquire Kuora for $200M

Sep. 24, 2021 10:13 AM ETAAPTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • All American Pet Company (OTCPK:AAPT -8.1%) is in final stage to acquire Kuora Industrial Interconnect in a $200M transaction.
  • Kuora is an online services e-technology platform that connects companies and individuals looking for industrial technical expertise.
  • "Kuora is positioned to be a key player in the Gig Economy. The niche it operates in is largely underserved. The geographic market is still unsaturated and as such, there is a significant growth within the Asian market without even including future planned markets. It is also an incentivized industry in the geographical region it currently operates in”, commented David Chong, CFO.
  • The company has a market cap of ~96M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.