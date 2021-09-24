Carnival rises as it reports cash flow positive voyages
Sep. 24, 2021 10:14 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUKNCLH, RCLBy: SA News Team40 Comments
- Carnival (CCL +2.5%) shares are up after reporting an adjusted net loss of $2.0B for FQ3 ended Aug 31 with voyages being cash flow positive. The company is currently operating at about 59% occupancy.
- The cruise line ended the quarter with $7.8B in liquidity, which it believes is sufficient to last until full cruise operations are restarted. Average monthly cash burn was better than expected at $510M. The company expects cash burn to rise in FQ4 due to the timing of incremental restart expenditures.
- Booking volumes for the third quarter dropped compared to the second, primarily because of lower August bookings resulting from heightened COVID-19 Delta variant fears. Cumulative advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 are ahead of 2019 and at a historical high. The company is also seeing "unprecedented early demand" for 2023 cruises.Revenue per passenger cruise day is up 20% from 2019.
- Carnival expects a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the quarter and year ending November 30, 2021.
- Both Royal Caribbean (RCL +1.6%) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH +1.7%) also trade up on the news.
