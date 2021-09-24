Valley National Bancorp upgraded to Neutral at Citi on acquisition addressing issues

Sep. 24, 2021 10:30 AM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Valley National Bancorp (VLY +2.4%) was upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citi with price target of $14 (earlier $12).
  • Analyst Arren Cyganovich states that he company's acquisition of Bank Leumi USA "addresses several issues that we were concerned about."
  • The deal enhances Valley's deposit base, improves its relatively high loan/deposit ratio, and further improves its efficiency ratio, says the analyst.
  • The deal is expected to increase Valley National's 2023 earnings by 7% on a fully phased-in basis.
  • YTD, the stock has gained 32.3% while past 5-day gains stand at 8.6%.
