Sep. 24, 2021

  • Market participants found themselves to be net purchasers of fund assets encompassing both ETFs and conventional funds, as investors pumped in $50.4B in capital inflows into the market according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report.
  • Making up the lion's share of inflows goes to money market funds as they attracted $49.6B, bouncing back from last week's YTD outflow record of $45.3B.
  • Outside of money market funds, taxable bond funds garnered $5.9B in inflows, and tax-exempt fixed income funds took in $1.6B. Equity funds, on the other hand, were overall redeemers of $6.7B for the week.
  • ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) were the two equity ETFs that attracted the most significant inflows on the week totaling $1.1B and $986M.
  • In reverse, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) detracted $4B, and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) lost $1.5B in outflows making these two funds the largest equity detractors.
  • From a fixed income ETF viewpoint, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) led all ETF inflows with $621M followed by iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), which took in $552M on the week.
  • On the other end of the spectrum, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) retracted $857M and $527M, which were the two greatest retractors of flows on the week.
  • In other ETF news, a new emerging and frontier market internet and e-commerce ETF intends to be unveiled.
