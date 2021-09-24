Thermo Fisher Scientific added to Goldman Sachs conviction buy list; sees 13% upside
Sep. 24, 2021 11:22 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Goldman Sachs has added Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +0.2%) to its Conviction Buy List, citing multiple growth drivers.
- The firm has a price target of $690 (~13% upside).
- Analyst Matthew Sykes writes that the Thermo Fisher's growth drivers include strong funding in biopharma and academic/government, a cyclical rebound in industrial, and pent-up demand for the company's instrumentation.
- He says that the stock's current valuation discount to the sector is unwarranted.
- Sykes adds that the company is "organically building a highly competitive bioprocessing business experiencing strong growth rates at highly accretive margins."
- Thermo Fisher recently posted 2022 financial guidance that exceeded analysts' expectations.