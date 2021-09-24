Thermo Fisher Scientific added to Goldman Sachs conviction buy list; sees 13% upside

Thermo Fisher Scientific location. Thermo Fisher offers controlled and sustained release solid oral dosage forms.
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs has added Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +0.2%) to its Conviction Buy List, citing multiple growth drivers.
  • The firm has a price target of $690 (~13% upside).
  • Analyst Matthew Sykes writes that the Thermo Fisher's growth drivers include strong funding in biopharma and academic/government, a cyclical rebound in industrial, and pent-up demand for the company's instrumentation.
  • He says that the stock's current valuation discount to the sector is unwarranted.
  • Sykes adds that the company is "organically building a highly competitive bioprocessing business experiencing strong growth rates at highly accretive margins."
  • Thermo Fisher recently posted 2022 financial guidance that exceeded analysts' expectations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.