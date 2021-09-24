Groningen gas production set to end next year
- The Dutch government confirms it will proceed with plans to end gas production at the Groningen field next year, even as natural gas prices skyrocket.
- Production will be cut by more than half to 3.9B cm in the year through October 2022, which will be the last year of regular operation, the government says.
- Groningen was a main supplier of gas to Europe for decades, hitting peak production of 88B cm in 1976 and nearly 30B cm as recently as five years ago, but a series of tremors caused by gas production damaged houses and buildings in the area.
- The Groningen field is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
- The government says the outlook for Groningen has not changed, even as gas prices in Europe and the U.K. have been surging to record highs.