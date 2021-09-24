Fed's Powell: We are living in unique economic times
Sep. 24, 2021 11:53 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said Friday that the issues facing the current economy are different than any he's seen during his lifetime, specifically noting the current dynamics in the labor market and the supply-chain bottlenecks that have materialized since the COVID reopening.
- "We are really living in unique times," the Fed chair said in his closing remarks of the Fed Listens conference, a program where the central bank hosts a panel of representatives from various industries.
- "I'm old enough to have seen a lot of things but I've never seen these kinds of supply chain issues," he added.
- Powell also pointed to the unique nature of the current labor market, which combines a difficulty of firms to find workers with a large number of unemployed people.
- "Never seen an economy that combines drastic labor shortages with lots of unemployed people and a lot of slack in the labor market," the Fed chief stated.
- Powell predicted that the economy will continue to be "fast-changing" and will be "quite different" as events unfold.
- Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve issued its latest policy statement, maintaining its accommodative stance but signaling that it might start slowing the pace of its asset purchases if the economy continues to improve.
- Powell detailed the Fed's outlook at a press conference after the announcement, saying that a resurgence of COVID has slowed the economy lately.
- Meanwhile, a list of projections released at the same time as the policy statement showed that half of the Fed's top officials expect a hike in interest rates next year.