Capital Southwest gets new Perform rating from Oppenheimer

Sep. 24, 2021 12:39 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments

  • Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn starts coverage of Capital Southwest (CSWC -1.0%) with a Perform rating, projecting that the internally managed business development company can earn a 13% return on equity.
  • Sets price target at $25, or 1.5x book value; the 13% ROE and cost of equity capital of 8.5% figure into the calculation.
  • Penn estimates Capital Southwest's (NASDAQ:CSWC) portfolio growth of $35M per quarter through the end of 2023. To keep GAAP leverage under 1.3x, he estimates CSWC will issue 613,000 equity shares ($15M) per quarter.
  • "By issuing shares above NAV, we estimate that CSWC could grow NAV by $0.88/share over the next seven quarters," he said.
  • Penn's Perform rating agrees with the Neutral Quant rating and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
  • SA contributor BDC Buzz explains why they expect additional increases in CSWC's regular dividend.
