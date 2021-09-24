Google talking with Instagram, TikTok over search licensing deals - report

Sep. 24, 2021

  • Google (GOOG +0.3%, GOOGL +0.3%) executives - still pursuing search-engine dominance through multiple avenues - are negotiating with rivals including Instagram (FB +1.9%) and TikTok (BDNCE) over indexing their videos, The Information reports.
  • Currently, the best video results people see when they search Google are from Google's own YouTube, which often has lower-quality copies of videos from Instagram and TikTok.
  • But Google is quietly talking over how to get the data required to rank and display their rivals' videos, according to the report.
  • And that doesn't necessarily mean that the others will cooperate, and might rather choose to keep their videos mostly obscured in search results.
  • Google tells the news outlet that these are "standard discussions" and that it's always looking for new ways to organize information.
