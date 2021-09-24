Chart Talk: S&P 500 looks to hold onto weekly gains after a difficult start
Sep. 24, 2021 12:58 PM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), one of the benchmark funds that monitors the market has rebounded from its losses that it sustained earlier in the week and hopes to finish the week in the green.
- VOO has dropped as low as 2.83% since last Fridays close but has since rallied 3.39% from its weekly low back on Monday. Moreover, the ETF has also been able to attract $1.62B in capital inflows on the week according to ETF.com, proving that investors bought the dip.
- VOO is now -0.59% over the past month, +13.74% over the past six months, and +18.94% YTD. Here's what our interactive chart for VOO shows: