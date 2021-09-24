WarnerMedia opens new Asia hub as it readies regional HBO Max launch
Sep. 24, 2021 1:21 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has opened its new regional hub for Asia in Singapore - a stepping stone for the eventual launch of HBO Max in the region.
- The new hub, which covers the continent excluding China and Japan, rolls up responsibility for all of the company's business in the region, encapsulating the Warner Bros., Turner and HBO brands.
- “Here in Singapore, we have long supported a sizable ecosystem for the entertainment, broadcast, production and licensing industries," says WarnerMedia's Clement Schwebig. "From our new Singapore hub, we will continue with our ambitious plans for the region.”
- The company will substantially ramp up roles in Singapore, including those in technology amid a growing focus on direct-to-consumer streaming.
- "Our new office space in Singapore as a regional HQ will be the perfect backdrop for the innovative work to be done in the lead up to our launch," says HBO Max's Amit Malhotra.