CenterPoint Energy’s analyst day wins bullish take from KeyBanc
Sep. 24, 2021 1:48 PM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CenterPoint Energy (CNP +1.8%) ticks higher as KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $28 price target, following the company's upbeat analyst day.
- KeyBanc Sophie Karp says CenterPoint's refreshed growth projections point toward the upper end of prior guidance through 2024 as well as the peer group average rate, and the exit from midstream appears in sight and substantially de-risked.
- Karp also cites Texas' population growth and the utility's capital spending program that should improve service reliability when severe weather strikes.
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said yesterday it wanted to find ways the federal government might further regulate natural gas wells and gas-providing systems in Texas.