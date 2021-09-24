Centennial Resource launches Texas land sale - Reuters

Fracking Oil Well
grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +0.9%) is seeking buyers for properties covering 6K net acres in Texas' Delaware basin, Reuters reports, citing the company managing the sale.
  • The assets, estimated to produce 1,600 boe/day, could be valued at ~$100M in a sale, according to the report.
  • Centennial likely wants to cut leverage, as the company on June 30 reported more than $1B in net long-term debt and $446M in liquidity.
  • Among others seeking to sell assets in the area to take advantage of the strong rebound in oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources reportedly also is looking for buyers for its Delaware Basin assets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.