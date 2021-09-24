Centennial Resource launches Texas land sale - Reuters
Sep. 24, 2021 2:19 PM ETCentennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +0.9%) is seeking buyers for properties covering 6K net acres in Texas' Delaware basin, Reuters reports, citing the company managing the sale.
- The assets, estimated to produce 1,600 boe/day, could be valued at ~$100M in a sale, according to the report.
- Centennial likely wants to cut leverage, as the company on June 30 reported more than $1B in net long-term debt and $446M in liquidity.
- Among others seeking to sell assets in the area to take advantage of the strong rebound in oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources reportedly also is looking for buyers for its Delaware Basin assets.