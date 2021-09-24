Hilcorp considers purchase of Phillips 66's shut Louisiana refinery - Reuters
Sep. 24, 2021 2:47 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Privately held oil producer Hilcorp is evaluating Phillips 66's (PSX -0.8%) troubled Alliance refinery in Louisiana for a possible conversion into an oil export terminal, Reuters reports.
- "The marketing process is ongoing" for the 255K bbl/day refinery that was damaged by Hurricane Ida, a Phillips 66 spokesperson tells Reuters, adding that the company plans to repair the storm damage and restart the facility.
- Phillips 66 began meeting with potential buyers even before Ida, which knocked the refinery out of commission when a protective wall gave way, flooding the plant.
- Most of the several feet of water that flooded the plant is said to have been removed and most employees have returned to cleanup of the plant.
- Phillips 66's Alliance refinery is "a big headache - sell it or shut it," Michael Fitzsimmons writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.