'Dear Evan Hansen' latest comer for 'Shang-Chi' box office crown

Sep. 24, 2021 3:09 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), CMCSASONY, T, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (NYSE:DIS) has prevailed over would-be box-office rivals for three weeks; now its latest challenge comes from a Broadway musical.
  • Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Dear Evan Hansen is the weekend's only wide release. A (critically savaged) adaption of the hit musical, it features Ben Platt reprising the role that won him a Tony award, as well as Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.
  • And this weekend may be a close call. Musical films are tough to predict, but Dear Evan Hansen is projected to open with around $10 million domestically (which could range anywhere from $8 million-$12 million).
  • Meanwhile, if Shang-Chi continues its recent decline trajectory it could end up around $10 million as well.
  • In any case, Shang-Chi will come out of the weekend as 2021's top film: At $178 million domestically, it's a hair behind Black Widow (DIS) with $182 million. (Yes, those are both Disney films, as are five of 2021's top eight movies.)
  • While this weekend is relatively quiet for releases, October is shaping up to be hotter, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage (NYSE:SONY); Dune (NYSE:T); No Time to Die (OTC:MGMB); and Halloween Kills (CMCSA).
