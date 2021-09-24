aTyr Pharma posts biggest intraday loss in over two years after capital raise

Sep. 24, 2021 3:41 PM ETaTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • aTyr Pharma (LIFE -17.5%) has lost more than a tenth of its value to record the biggest intraday loss since July 2019, closely following its underwritten public offering that closed early this week.
  • Following the capital raise, the company also recorded its first insider transaction in nearly four months when the company director, Paul Schimmel, bought 250,000 company shares at a transaction valued at $2.0 million.
  • However, the stock continues to trade more than double the level it was a year ago, with overwhelmingly bullish recommendations from Wall Street analysts.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham with a bullish rating on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE), argues that the company should have a valuation of more than $500 million.
  • Despite more than 50% upside projected for the long-term, Ingham, however, prefers not to buy the stock at the current level.
