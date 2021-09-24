Top exec at Russia's Novatek gas firm arrested in U.S. on tax charges
Sep. 24, 2021 3:53 PM ETPAO NOVATEK (NOVKY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY), Russia's biggest independent natural gas producer, rebound in Europe after sharp early losses following the arrest in the U.S. of deputy head Mark Gyetvay, viewed as the face of the company to Western investors.
- Gyetvay is accused of defrauding the U.S. by concealing his ownership of offshore assets and by failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars of income.
- Novatek says Gyetvay left the company's board and the position of CFO in 2014, and "subsequently was not involved in financial activities of the company, including attracting financing."
- But "he has played an important role in the company's strategic planning and he has been pivotal in establishing the excellent relations the company has with its shareholder base," Russia's VTB Bank says.