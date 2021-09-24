SecureWorks shares fall almost 21% one day after all-time high

Sep. 24, 2021 4:21 PM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Finance background
honglouwawa/E+ via Getty Images

  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares tumbled almost 21% Friday, one day after the security software and technology company's stock price hit an all-time high.
  • SecureWorks ended the week at $21.12 a share, on volume of 1.43 million shares exchanged. The company averages 137,000 shares traded on a daily basis.
  • On Thursday, SecureWorks closed at $26.65 a share, down slightly from the $26.89 a share price that the stock touched earlier in the day.
  • The company specializes in information security software and services for a variety of industries, including utilities, financial services and retail.
  • Earlier this month, SecureWorks named Wendy K. Thomas as its new chief executive, replacing Martin Cole following his retirement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.