SecureWorks shares fall almost 21% one day after all-time high
Sep. 24, 2021 4:21 PM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares tumbled almost 21% Friday, one day after the security software and technology company's stock price hit an all-time high.
- SecureWorks ended the week at $21.12 a share, on volume of 1.43 million shares exchanged. The company averages 137,000 shares traded on a daily basis.
- On Thursday, SecureWorks closed at $26.65 a share, down slightly from the $26.89 a share price that the stock touched earlier in the day.
- The company specializes in information security software and services for a variety of industries, including utilities, financial services and retail.
- Earlier this month, SecureWorks named Wendy K. Thomas as its new chief executive, replacing Martin Cole following his retirement.