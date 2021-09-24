Amplitude Healthcare closes acquisition of Jasper Therapeutics
Sep. 24, 2021 4:24 PM ETJasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Jasper Therapeutics has completed its SPAC merger with blank check company Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AMHCU).
- On September 22, the shareholders of Amplitude greenlighted the business combination at a special shareholder’s meeting.
- With the closing of the transaction on September 24, the combined company is set to operate as Jasper Therapeutics.
- And on or about September 27, the shares and warrants of the combined company will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JSPR” and “JSPRW,” respectively, Jasper said.
- Amplitude, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Avego Management and Metalmark Capital, made its public debut in November 2019.