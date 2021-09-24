Hot Stocks: Dine-in optimism; NKE hurts DECK, FL; MDP takeover talk; AEHR rises on earnings; AMED sets low
- On a lackluster day for the major averages, dine-in restaurant stocks provided an appetizing meal for investors on Friday. The sector got a boost from a bullish analyst note, sparking gains in Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB).
- Looking at some of the other big gainers on the session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) benefitted from another impressive earnings report, following up on a rally-inspiring release issued in July. The stock rose by a third, extending a rally that has seen shares advance by more than 5x in a little more than two months.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was another notable gainer on the session, skyrocketing to a 52-week high on takeover talk.
- Turning to some of the day's notable losers, Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) suffered collateral damage from Nike's disappointing earnings report, dropping on speculation that they will be impacted by the same supply chain problems.
- Elsewhere, Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) lost ground after receiving a Sell rating, sending the stock to a 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Investors may have overreacted to fears of the Delta variant, creating a buying opportunity for dine-in restaurants. At least, that's the opinion of Jefferies, which upgraded a number of names in the sector on the bet that in-person dining will overcome recent COVID fears.
- As result, several industry players posted substantial gains on Friday. Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) all advanced after Jefferies raised its rating on the stocks from Hold to Buy.
- Gains at BJRI topped 8% on the session. CHUY climbed more than 6%, CAKE advanced about 5% and PLAY rose more than 4%. RRGB lagged a bit with a nearly 2% push higher.
Standout Gainer
- The release of a second-consecutive blockbuster quarterly report sparked a massive rally in shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The stock rose 34% on Friday, setting a new 52-week high in the process.
- The maker of test systems for the semiconductor industry reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. Meanwhile, the company boasted revenue that jumped 180% from last year, also topping the projections of market experts.
- In addition, the company substantially raised its revenue guidance for the year. It now sees at least $50M compared to its previous forecast of at least $28M.
- AEHR finished at $15.82, rising $4.04 on the session. Shares also set an intraday 52-week high of $16.75 during the day.
- Friday's advance accelerated an uptrend the stock has experienced since mid-July. Before that, AEHR consistently traded below $3 a share.
- The company posted a massive percentage advance following the release of quarterly results in mid-July. The stock continued to gain momentum, helped by signs of growing demand from the electric vehicle market.
- With Friday's gain, AEHR has now climbed more than 460% since its close on July 15, the day before its previous earnings report.
Standout Loser
- Shoe maker Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and athletic apparel retailer Foot Locker (FL) both suffered notable declines on Friday, weighed down by disappointing revenue growth at industry heavyweight Nike.
- Nike's profit beat consensus for its latest quarter. However, the firm's revenue growth lagged estimates as the company stumbled over supply chain issues.
- Beyond the general problems that have plagued many companies, the shoe maker was particularly hard hit by a COVID-related lockdown in Vietnam, where it sources a sizable chunk of its merchandise.
- Turns out, DECK also has significant exposure to Vietnam manufacturing. As a result, investors assumed the company would face similar challenges and sold shares now, rather than wait for official confirmation when the company releases its next quarterly update.
- DECK has yet to schedule its next earnings report, but based on historical trends, the report will likely come out in late October or early November.
- FL also suffered selling pressure on Friday. With many of the firm's biggest suppliers having trouble making enough inventory, the company might not have the merchandise it needs to meet customer demand.
- DECK retreated nearly 9% on Friday to close at $388.75. This reversed gains posted earlier in the month and brought the stock to a two-month low.
- FL finished the session at $48.23, a decline of 7%. This marked its lowest close since February.
Notable New High
- Magazine publisher Meredith (MDP) soared 25% on Tuesday, driven by reports of takeover talks with Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).
- Citing people familiar with the situation, The Wall Street Journal reported that the negotiations have reached an advanced stage and could value the publisher of People and Better Homes & Gardens at more than $2.5B.
- Prior to Friday's rally, MDP carried a market cap of $1.99B.
- MDP gained $11.36 on the day to finish at $56.30. This took the stock above a recent trading range and to its highest close since May 2019.
- Shares also set an intraday 52-week high of $58.83.
Notable New Low
- Shares of Amedisys (AMED) slipped to a new 52-week low after UBS issued a bearish report on the stock, in part because of lingering uncertainty related to COVID.
- UBS analyst Andrew Mok started coverage of a host of healthcare services stocks. AMED was one of two stocks in the group to receive a Sell rating.
- In giving his pessimistic take, MOK argued that the overall hospice segment faces higher risks related to COVID, suggesting to him that Wall Street will soon begin lowering its estimates for AMED.
- Mok's other Sell rating belonged to Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), which eked out a thin advance on the session despite the downbeat commentary.
- AMED dipped nearly 4% on Friday to close at $155.35. This extended downward pressure that originated in early August, when the company released a disastrous earnings report, which showed the impact the pandemic had had on its hospice unit.
- Shares reached an intraday 52-week low of $154.52 during Friday's trading. AMED is now down about 39% since its closing price on August 4, the day before its disappointing earnings release.
