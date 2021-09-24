SPAC Kensington Capital II announces exchange ratio to take Wall Box Chargers public
Sep. 24, 2021 5:44 PM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) and Wall Box Chargers (WBX) announces final exchange ratio to be 240.99 for a business combination to take EV charging solutions company public.
- It comes following the business deal announced in June, which valued Wallbox at an implied $1.5B pro forma enterprise value.
- The combined company is to be named Wallbox, listing on NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX"
- Earlier this month, Wallbox announced its plan to establish its first U.S. EV charging systems manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The facility is expected to start production as early as June 2022 with production lines for Wallbox's Pulsar Plus AC chargers; lines for Quasar, its DC bidirectional charger, and Supernova.
- The company targets to manufacture a total of 290,000 units annually in this facility by 2027 and reach its full capacity of 500,000 units by 2030.
- Press Release