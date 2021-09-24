Camber Energy tops this week's energy, nat resource winners; UROY biggest loser
- Crude oil overcome a rocky start to the week to finish with four consecutive gains, with demand on the rise and supply shortages persisting in some areas.
- WTI crude (CL1:COM) for November delivery closed +0.9% to $73.98/bbl, the best settlement for the front-month contract since July 13 and rising 3% for the week.
- November Brent crude (CO1:COM) logged its highest settlement in nearly three years, +1.1% to $78.09/bbl, with the front-month climbing 3.7% this week.
- Also, natural gas futures resumed their early September rally, closing +3.3% today at $5.140/MMBtu.
- Commerzbank cites "limited supply [from] production outages in the Gulf of Mexico [and] lower OPEC+ production than agreed, coupled with robust demand, causing the oil market to tighten noticeably."
- Production outages are persisting nearly a month after Hurricane Ida made landfall, with 294K bbl/day still offline. or 16% of U.S. Gulf oil production.
- "Looking at oil demand, no new lockdowns in Europe, robust recovery in China road activity, and the U.S. nixing its ban on foreign travelers from November 2021, all lift prospects for upside in the coming quarters," Rystad Energy's Louise Dickson says.
- Energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) enjoyed a banner week, +7.4% to lead the S&P sector standings.
- This week's five biggest gainers in energy and natural resources: CEI +20.7%, PBF +17.1%, HNP +15.9%, RFP +15.1%, TUSK +14.8%.
- This week's five biggest decliners in energy and natural resources: UROY -15.6%, UUUU -13.6%, BAK -12.8%, YPF -12.5%, PLG -12.3%.
- Source: Barchart.com