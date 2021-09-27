Assa Abloy to buy Arran Isle Ltd in the U.K.
- Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF) enters an agreement to acquire Arran Isle, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of door and window hardware in the U.K. and Ireland.
- Arran Isle has manufacturing and distribution sites in the U.K., Ireland, Europe and China.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- ""Arran Isle is an excellent addition to our business and in particular EMEIA's UK and Ireland market region. The acquisition brings well-known architectural and fenestration hardware brands to our portfolio".
- Arran Isle had sales of ~GBP100M (about SEK 1,200M) in 2020.
- The Company says that the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.