Assa Abloy to buy Arran Isle Ltd in the U.K.

  • Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF) enters an agreement to acquire Arran Isle, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of door and window hardware in the U.K. and Ireland.
  • Arran Isle has manufacturing and distribution sites in the U.K., Ireland, Europe and China.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • ""Arran Isle is an excellent addition to our business and in particular EMEIA's UK and Ireland market region. The acquisition brings well-known architectural and fenestration hardware brands to our portfolio".
  • Arran Isle had sales of ~GBP100M (about SEK 1,200M) in 2020.
  • The Company says that the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.
