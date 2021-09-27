Sartorius plans to open new facility plant to expand its footprint in North America

Sep. 27, 2021 5:58 AM ETSartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF), SOAGY, SSSGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) plans to open a new 130K-square-foot (12K-square-meter) state-of-the art plant in Ann Arbor in late 2023, to expand its presence in Michigan.
  • The Ann Arbor site is an integral part of Sartorius' ongoing worldwide expansion, enabling Sartorius to scale up its operations and capabilities in the Ann Arbor biotech hub.
  • The company has purchased over 15 acres of land which provides sufficient space for further expansion.
  • The project is expected to create 160 jobs over three years, which will include product development, operations, and other support functions.
