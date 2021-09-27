Gannett proposes debt refinancing, sees Q3 revenue lower Y/Y

Sep. 27, 2021 6:50 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Refinancing debt, loan or mortgage. Bad credit repair.
Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gannett Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) intends to refinance a portion of the term loan and refinance the remainder of the existing term loan with a $550M new senior secured term loan and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to L+ margin of 5.00% with a floor of 50 basis points.
  • The completion of the credit agreement is contingent upon the successful offering of senior secured notes.
  • During the third quarter of 2021, the Company has repaid ~$65.0M in principal under its existing 5-year term loan, bringing the principal down to $925.7M.
  • Further the company is expected to make the first amortization payment of $26.1M on September 30, 2021 and expects to end the quarter with the 5-year term loan principal under $900M and to have ~$130M of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Net proceeds of the loans will be used to refinance a portion of the Company’s existing term loan.
  • During the third quarter of 2021 the Company continues to expect its overall revenue to be down slightly year-over-year and continues to expect growth year-over-year on a same store basis; adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 12-13% versus ~13.7% in the first half of 2021.
  • There can be no assurance that the company will be able to complete any such transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.