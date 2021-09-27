Gannett proposes debt refinancing, sees Q3 revenue lower Y/Y
Sep. 27, 2021 6:50 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gannett Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) intends to refinance a portion of the term loan and refinance the remainder of the existing term loan with a $550M new senior secured term loan and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to L+ margin of 5.00% with a floor of 50 basis points.
- The completion of the credit agreement is contingent upon the successful offering of senior secured notes.
- During the third quarter of 2021, the Company has repaid ~$65.0M in principal under its existing 5-year term loan, bringing the principal down to $925.7M.
- Further the company is expected to make the first amortization payment of $26.1M on September 30, 2021 and expects to end the quarter with the 5-year term loan principal under $900M and to have ~$130M of cash and cash equivalents.
- Net proceeds of the loans will be used to refinance a portion of the Company’s existing term loan.
- During the third quarter of 2021 the Company continues to expect its overall revenue to be down slightly year-over-year and continues to expect growth year-over-year on a same store basis; adjusted EBITDA margin will be approximately 12-13% versus ~13.7% in the first half of 2021.
- There can be no assurance that the company will be able to complete any such transaction.