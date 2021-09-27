Lordstown Motors drops after Goldman Sachs posts sell rating amid near-term headwinds

Sep. 27, 2021 7:08 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor26 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line
Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is on watch after Goldman Sachs cuts its rating to Sell from Neutral.
  • Analyst Mark Delaney and team identify a number of headwinds for RIDE and expect a competitive electric vehicle market even if the total size is growing. There are also near-term operational challenges seen for Lordstown that could hold back shares.
  • Goldman Sachs assigns a price target of $5 to RIDE.
  • Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) are down 1.32% premarket and are now off about 36% for the last 90 days to trade below their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Lordstown Motors (RIDE) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with volatility anticipated.
