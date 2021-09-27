TELA Bio names new COO & CFO
Sep. 27, 2021 7:33 AM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) appointed 25+ years industry veteran, Roberto Cuca for COO & CFO role.
- Most recently, Mr. Cuca served as CFO of OraSure Technologies.
- "His extensive operational and financial experience, along with a proven track record of execution, will be a valuable addition to TELA," President and CEO Antony Koblish commented.
- Also, related to the appointment the board granted Mr. Cuca an option to purchase 144K shares; the option vests 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter.