TELA Bio names new COO & CFO

Sep. 27, 2021 7:33 AM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) appointed 25+ years industry veteran, Roberto Cuca for COO & CFO role.
  • Most recently, Mr. Cuca served as CFO of OraSure Technologies.
  • "His extensive operational and financial experience, along with a proven track record of execution, will be a valuable addition to TELA," President and CEO Antony Koblish commented.
  • Also, related to the appointment the board granted Mr. Cuca an option to purchase 144K shares; the option vests 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter.
