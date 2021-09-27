Aslan Pharma stock tanks 26% despite 'positive' ASLAN004 data in atopic dermatitis
Sep. 27, 2021 7:35 AM ETASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announces positive topline data from its 8-week, multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The results announced today compare results from all patients receiving 600mg to all receiving placebo (n=39).
- ASLAN004 achieved a statistically significant improvement (p<0.025) versus placebo in the primary efficacy endpoint of percent change from baseline in EASI with significant improvements in other efficacy endpoints.
- Following discussions with the Data Monitoring Committee, a Revised ITT population (RITT, n=29) was defined to exclude one study site at which all patients enrolled in the study appeared atypical of moderate-to-severe AD patients based on biomarkers, such as TARC, and patient medical history.
- In the RITT population, the average reduction from baseline in EASI at 8 weeks was 65% (n=16) compared to 27% (n=13) for patients on placebo (p=0.021).
- 81.3% achieved EASI-50 vs. 30.8% on placebo (p=0.008).
- 69% achieved EASI-75 versus 15% on placebo (p=0.005).
- 44% of patients achieved Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) of 0 or 1 versus 15% on placebo (p=0.107).
- In 32 patients that completed at least 29 days of dosing across all sites, the average reduction from baseline in EASI at 8 weeks was 73% (n=19) compared to 44% (n=13) for patients on placebo (p=0.007).
- ASLAN004 was well-tolerated with no cases of conjunctivitis in the expansion cohort
- The company is initiating a Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 in AD and is on track to enroll the first patient in 4Q 2021.
- The company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET today to discuss these data.
- Earlier in March, the company reported positive interim data from ASLAN004 study.
- Shares are down nearly 26% premarket at $2.40. Patient cut from the ITT population and one sided p-values could have triggered sell off.
- Investors are also comparing results from Regeneron, Sanofi's late-stage Dupixent study which had treatment period of 16 weeks, wherein the AD drug resulted in 70% average improvement in overall disease severity.