MarketAxess extends its global fixed income trading network to China’s bond market
Sep. 27, 2021 7:35 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: SA News Team
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) launches a new trading channel for global investors to access the China Interbank Bond Market ('CIBM').
- Access is via the connection between CFETS and MKTX under the Bond Connect and CIBM Direct schemes, in partnership with China Foreign Exchange Trade System ('CFETS') and Bond Connect Company Limited ('BCCL').
- MarketAxess clients will trade directly with onshore market makers via CFETS, using MarketAxess trading protocols such as Request-for-Quote and list trading functionality.
- Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA & APAC at MarketAxess: “We saw a 74% increase in our trading volume across Asia Pacific in 2020. That success is built on the strategic investments we’ve made to help the region’s bond markets to innovate, improve workflow efficiency and attract greater global client participation. This launch is another important milestone for our continued international growth.”