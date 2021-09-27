Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to highlight growth upside at analyst day event

Sep. 27, 2021 7:36 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Coca-Cola Predicts Drop In Profit This Year
George Frey/Getty Images News

  • Evercore ISI expects a confident and bullish strategic, operational and financial update from Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) at the company's Investor Day event on October 1.
  • Analyst Robert Ottenstein: "In light of the strong commercial momentum in cold beverages and recent household penetration gains and further runway for the Keurig system, we believe there’s a good chance the firm will guide to 3-4% per year organic top line growth over the next several years, vs the 2-3% target set in 2018 for 2019-21."
  • Taking note of KDP's deep productivity pipeline, Ottenstein and team believe the the beverage giant can achieve high single-digit EBITDA growth, despite continued commodity and logistics headwinds. Low double-digit EPS growth is also seen for the medium-term when buybacks and bolt-on M&A are also factored in.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.