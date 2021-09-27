Keurig Dr Pepper is expected to highlight growth upside at analyst day event
Sep. 27, 2021 7:36 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI expects a confident and bullish strategic, operational and financial update from Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) at the company's Investor Day event on October 1.
- Analyst Robert Ottenstein: "In light of the strong commercial momentum in cold beverages and recent household penetration gains and further runway for the Keurig system, we believe there’s a good chance the firm will guide to 3-4% per year organic top line growth over the next several years, vs the 2-3% target set in 2018 for 2019-21."
- Taking note of KDP's deep productivity pipeline, Ottenstein and team believe the the beverage giant can achieve high single-digit EBITDA growth, despite continued commodity and logistics headwinds. Low double-digit EPS growth is also seen for the medium-term when buybacks and bolt-on M&A are also factored in.
- Keurig Dr Pepper is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.