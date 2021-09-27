ADC Therapeutics gets dosing underway in early stage ADCT-901 cancer study

  • ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) announces the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 trial evaluating ADCT-901, targeting kidney associated antigen 1 (KAAG1), in patients with selected advanced solid tumors with high unmet medical needs.
  • ADCT-901 is composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human KAAG1 conjugated through a cathepsin-cleavable linker to the PBD dimer SG3199, the same cytotoxin used in ADC Therapeutics’ lead product, Zynlonta.
  • The open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of ADCT-901 as monotherapy in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.
  • KAAG1 is an attractive, novel tumor target for ADCs expressed on the membrane of tumor cells, while its expression on healthy tissue is very limited.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.