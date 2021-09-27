ADC Therapeutics gets dosing underway in early stage ADCT-901 cancer study
Sep. 27, 2021 7:39 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)By: SA News Team
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) announces the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 trial evaluating ADCT-901, targeting kidney associated antigen 1 (KAAG1), in patients with selected advanced solid tumors with high unmet medical needs.
- ADCT-901 is composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human KAAG1 conjugated through a cathepsin-cleavable linker to the PBD dimer SG3199, the same cytotoxin used in ADC Therapeutics’ lead product, Zynlonta.
- The open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and antitumor activity of ADCT-901 as monotherapy in patients with selected advanced solid tumors.
- KAAG1 is an attractive, novel tumor target for ADCs expressed on the membrane of tumor cells, while its expression on healthy tissue is very limited.