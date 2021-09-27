Ashland says results hit by supply chain constraints, higher costs

Sep. 27, 2021 7:39 AM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Inflation written newspaper
CasPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ashland (NYSE:ASH) warns FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA could come in as much as $10M below the low end of previous guidance of $570M-$590M, saying "continued challenges in shipping, logistics and packaging procurement are inhibiting the company’s ability to meet strong overall customer demand."
  • "We are encouraged by the improving demand in each of our segments, [but] as we reported early last quarter, supply-chain and logistics constraints and related costs continue to be an issue," Chairman and CEO Guillermo Novo says.
  • Ahead of the release of FQ4 earnings, Ashland says it will issue restated financial statements to reflect changes from the company's recently signed agreement to sell its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65B.
