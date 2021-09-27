Genetron and IMPACT Therapeutics ink deal to develop targeted anti-cancer therapeutics

  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) and IMPACT Therapeutics have signed a partnership to develop targeted anti-cancer therapeutics.
  • The companies will cooperate on research and development for synthetic lethal inhibitors that are based on new targets, and the development of companion diagnostic products.
  • IMPACT Therapeutics focuses on the research and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics that are based on synthetic lethality.
  • Synthetic lethality refers to the simultaneous deactivation of two, non-lethal genes that results in cell death, and is a space that possess "enormous market potential", according to Genetron.
