Genetron and IMPACT Therapeutics ink deal to develop targeted anti-cancer therapeutics
Sep. 27, 2021 7:46 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH)By: SA News Team
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) and IMPACT Therapeutics have signed a partnership to develop targeted anti-cancer therapeutics.
- The companies will cooperate on research and development for synthetic lethal inhibitors that are based on new targets, and the development of companion diagnostic products.
- IMPACT Therapeutics focuses on the research and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics that are based on synthetic lethality.
- Synthetic lethality refers to the simultaneous deactivation of two, non-lethal genes that results in cell death, and is a space that possess "enormous market potential", according to Genetron.