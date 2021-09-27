Merck succeeds in Phase 3 trial for KEYTRUDA in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) said a Phase 3 trial for the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in Asian patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
- In the KEYNOTE-394 trial designed for HCC patients previously treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitor sorafenib, KEYTRUDA and best supportive care led to a statistically significant improvement in OS compared to placebo plus best supportive care.
- The randomized, double-blind study also met the key secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) with statistically significant improvements for KEYTRUDA versus placebo.
- “It is very encouraging that KEYTRUDA significantly improved overall survival in this study, and we look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities as quickly as possible,” remarked Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories.
- Blockbuster cancer therapy, KEYTRUDA generated ~$8.1 billion in revenue for Merck (MRK) in the first six months of 2021, indicating ~21% YoY growth.