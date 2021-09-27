Intra-Cellular reports lumateperone data in late-stage bipolar depression study

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announces results from its lumateperone monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial (ITI-007-404) in bipolar depression.
  • The study randomized 381 patients with moderate to severe depression symptoms to receive placebo or lumateperone 42 mg for 6 weeks.
  • Lumateperone resulted in a substantial reduction in depressive symptoms and was associated with a statically signficant reduction in MADRS score from baseline to day 43, the primary endpoint (drug placebo difference -4.6 (P<0.0001; effect size = 0.56).
  • Additionally, significant improvement in MADRS Total Score in the lumateperone group at Day 43 was observed both in patients with bipolar I and in those with bipolar II disorder.
  • Improvements were also seen in important secondary endpoints. Results support the favorable safety and tolerability profile of lumateperone.
  • Weight changes were similar to placebo with no notable changes in metabolic parameters including fasting glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, insulin or prolactin levels. Incidence of extrapyramidal symptom related events were low and similar to placebo.
