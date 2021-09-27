FDA accepts Opdivo squamous cell carcinoma sBLAs for review

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. FDA has accepted supplemental Biologics License Applications ((sBLA)) for two combinations of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo ((nivolumab)) for review.
  • The health regulator will review sBLAs for Opdivo in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) and in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as first-line treatments for adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
  • The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 28, 2022.
  • The agency has decided to accept the sBLAs for review based on data from the company's late-stage CheckMate -648 trial in patients with squamous cell carcinoma.
  • Shares up marginally premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.