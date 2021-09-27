FDA accepts Opdivo squamous cell carcinoma sBLAs for review
Sep. 27, 2021 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
- The U.S. FDA has accepted supplemental Biologics License Applications ((sBLA)) for two combinations of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo ((nivolumab)) for review.
- The health regulator will review sBLAs for Opdivo in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) and in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as first-line treatments for adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
- The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 28, 2022.
- The agency has decided to accept the sBLAs for review based on data from the company's late-stage CheckMate -648 trial in patients with squamous cell carcinoma.
- Shares up marginally premarket.