Chemomab gain 8% on collaboration with Leeds University in systemic sclerosis

  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) perks up 8% premarket after announcing a research collaboration with Leeds University to further study the role of CCL24 in the vascular damage associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc).
  • CCL24 is a soluble protein that has been shown to play a key role in mediating fibrotic and inflammatory processes that are the hallmark pathologies related to SSc.
  • The partnership will seek to provide additional insights into the mechanisms underlying CCL24-associated vascular damage and could also uncover additional application opportunities for CM-101.
  • SSc, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities.
