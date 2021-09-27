Chemomab gain 8% on collaboration with Leeds University in systemic sclerosis
Sep. 27, 2021 8:04 AM ETChemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) perks up 8% premarket after announcing a research collaboration with Leeds University to further study the role of CCL24 in the vascular damage associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc).
- CCL24 is a soluble protein that has been shown to play a key role in mediating fibrotic and inflammatory processes that are the hallmark pathologies related to SSc.
- The partnership will seek to provide additional insights into the mechanisms underlying CCL24-associated vascular damage and could also uncover additional application opportunities for CM-101.
- SSc, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities.